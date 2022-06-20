NewsWeb Series
ENTERTAINMENT

After Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal, Udhayanidhi heaps praises on Tamil web series 'Suzhal- The Vortex'

'Suzhal- The Vortex' has been receiving appreciation from several quarters ever since it was released on Amazon Prime Video. 

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

After Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal, Udhayanidhi heaps praises on Tamil web series 'Suzhal- The Vortex'

Chennai: Amazon Prime Video's Original Tamil web series, 'Suzhal-The Vortex' is garnering praise from the stalwarts of the film industry after winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The reviews of the likes of SS Rajamouli, Boman Irani, Priyanka Chopra are bound to delight Pushkar and Gayatri, the creators of the series. Recently, producer-actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin also tweeted praising 'Suzhal- The Vortex'.

“#SuzhalOnPrime ! Just WOW! Best Tamil series ever ! Congrats @PushkarGayatri @aishu_dil @rparthiepan sir  @am_kathir @sriyaredd  and the whole #suzhal team! Don’t miss it ! And This is not paid promotions,” read his tweet.

Taking to his Twitter account, 'RRR' director S S Rajamouli shared the poster of the web series and tweeted, "Incredible work by Pushkar and Gayatri (clapping emoji) Amazed by what you guys managed to pull off! Congratulations! Suzhal @PrimeVideoIN".

The directors quoted the tweet and wrote, "Thank a ton Sir! Means a lot coming from you!!"

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations Team #Suzhal Had the opportunity to see this and so good!

"Vishal Dadlani wrote, "WOW!! Fantastic show .. truly! Loved every bit of it! The background music score by Sam C S is incredible too!! Great direction by my dear friends Pushkar, Gayatri and team. 'Suzhal' on Prime Video is a MUST watch!"

Actress Keerthy Suresh too showered praises on the show. She said, "What a brilliant crime thriller! Kudos to Pushkar and Gayatri and Prime Video on creating 'Suzhal'. Kalakitta Kathir! Keep rising. Aishwarya Rajesh and Sriya Reddy, you have given a superb performance. Radhakrishnan Parthiban sir, you are amazing as always. Sam C S -- your music elevated every scene. 'Suzhal' is truly a gripping show to watch from start to end. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Tamannaah Bhatia called the web series a "spine chilling one" while music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Really loved the crime thriller, and the music just enhances the experience so much. A must watch indeed."

The investigative thriller is Prime Video's first long-form Tamil original. It has certainly taken the global audience by storm and is currently streaming on Prime Video in over 30 languages across 240 countries and territories!

EntertainmentSuzhal- The VortexAmazon prime videosUdhayanidhiPriyanka ChopraVicky Kaushal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?