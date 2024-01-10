trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708177
SLAVE MARKET 2

Apeksha Porwal Opens Up On Playing The Role Of A Sex Slave On Slave Market 2, Says 'It Was Very Cold'

The trailer provides a sneak peek into the intense and captivating performance of Apeksha playing the role of Lavani, which is set to unfold in the upcoming season.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apeksha Porwal Opens Up On Playing The Role Of A Sex Slave On Slave Market 2, Says 'It Was Very Cold' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Apeksha Porwal's Middle Eastern series "Slave Market" Season 2 has been released. It has created a buzz of excitement among fans. The trailer provides a sneak peek into the intense and captivating performance of Apeksha playing the role of Lavani, which is set to unfold in the upcoming season.

Recently, Apeksha spoke about the challenges she faced during the filming of the show, shedding light on the unique setting of the Indian story, which is primarily based on a ship at sea. While some scenes were filmed in indoor sets, a significant portion unfolded on the waters of the Persian Gulf in Abu Dhabi. Apeksha expressed the difficulty of shooting night sequences during peak winter, stating, "We shot for this in the Persian Gulf in Abu Dhabi.  Our night sequences were shot during peak winter, and it was very cold!"

Despite the challenges, Apeksha's enthusiasm for portraying the Indian lead in an Arabic show shone through. She shared, "From the minute I heard about the show, I knew I had to be a part of it. The Middle East and Arabic cinema have been untapped by Indian actors, and embarking on this journey has been nothing short of a grand adventure for me."

Apeksha's commitment to the role is evident as she reflects on the unique opportunity to explore untapped territories in Middle Eastern and Arabic cinema. "The Middle East and Arabic cinema have been untapped by Indian actors, and embarking on this journey has been nothing short of a grand adventure for me."

On the release of "Slave Market" Season 2, Apeksha Porwal's portrayal promises to be a compelling addition to the series. She plays the Indian lead in the series, where she essays the role of an Indian princess who gets kidnapped and sold onto a ship as a sex slave. 

