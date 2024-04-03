Lootere Co-Star Abhishekh Khan Describes Rajat Kapoor As 'One Of A Kind'

New Delhi: Talented actor Abhishekh Khan mesmerized audiences with his outstanding performance in web show 'Lootere'. The series offers a captivating narrative, featuring two parallel storylines, one set on land and the other at sea, as teased in the intriguing trailer. After the dramatic hijacking of a ship, viewers embark on a suspenseful journey delving into the fate of the crew onboard, prompting contemplation on themes of resistance, surrender, and the enigmatic intricacies of the situation.

Abhishekh Khan's performance in 'Lootere' highlights his immense talent and dedication to his craft. With a foundation in theater and a fervor for storytelling, Abhishekh infuses depth and authenticity into his character, demonstrating versatility and unwavering commitment in adapting to the digital medium.

Actor Abhishekh Khan shared an incident while shooting with Rajat Kapoor, expressing admiration for co-star Rajat Kapoor's portrayal of the ship's captain. He said, “On the very first day of the shoot, I vividly recall both Rajat sir and I were shooting a scene and the weather in Cape Town was quite unpredictable, changing rapidly. I remember not having a jacket at the time, whereas Rajat sir had one. He kindly asked if I might feel cold, to which I replied, 'Yes sir, but I don't have a jacket.' I still remember how graciously he called for a jacket within minutes. There were many such instances. He was such a kind.”

Abhishekh Khan, last seen in the film "Goodbye" alongside Amitabh Bachchan, shines brightly as the heart of the 'Lootere' web series with his stellar performance. Lootere marked Jai Hansal's debut as a director.