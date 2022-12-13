Malaika Arora can't stop blushing as Karan Johar discusses her sex life, opens up on marriage plans with Arjun!

New Delhi: This week, the one who is 'Moving In With Malaika' is none other than Karan Johar. In the latest episode, the actress couldn't stop blushing when KJo discussed her sex life.

The duo was talking about relationships when Karan asked Malaika if she and Arjun Kapoor experimented in the bedroom. "So, do you like to shake it up with Arjun? Like experiment?" Karan asked, leaving Malaika all pink, blushing.

'You leave, just leave right now,' she tried to chase him away but it was of no help. 'Are you into toys?' Karan continued, asking if she has tried handcuffs or even pretended to be a nurse. Malaika remained tight-lipped but her blush was unmissable. The filmmaker even shared his own story of the time he tried to role-play as a cop but failed.

'I once tried role-play but that outfit didn't fit me. It was that cop. I wanted to be Singham,' he said, leaving Malaika in splits. Karan even asked Malaika when is she getting married, he tried to convince her that she should take the next step, but Malaika trolled him by saying that he wants her to get married so that he could officiate it.

Karan admitted his motive, adding that he was not happy when he was invited to weddings, especially Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Malla then assured him that he will not only be invited to the wedding but will also be the one officiating the marriage.

KJo then asked if the groom would be Arjun, Malaika was silent for a moment, then she blushed and said, 'For me, he's the one.'