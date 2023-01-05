Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's web series ‘Farzi’ to premiere on THIS date!

Mumbai: Kickstarting the new year on a big note, Prime Video announced that its highly anticipated original, ‘Farzi’, will premiere on February 10 in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Farzi is the next series from the creators of ‘The Family Man’. Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the star-studded show marks the digital debut of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and Kollywood’s most loved star Vijay Sethupathi.

The series also stars Raashii Khanna, the highly accomplished Kay Kay Menon, the return of veteran actor, Amol Palekar, along with Regina Cassandra, and new-comer Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Spanning eight episodes, ‘Farzi’ is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement where losing is not an option. Along with Raj & DK, ‘Farzi’ is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, Prime Video India said, “There couldn’t have been a better start to 2023. ‘Farzi’ is a rip-roaring show which is rooted in the middle-class milieu – its dreams, aspirations and anxieties. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making their digital debut with us, the show will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre. Masterfully crafted by Raj & DK, the series further cements our successful, long-standing collaboration with the maverick duo and features an eclectic choice of talent with pan-India appeal.”

Creator duo Raj & DK said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10.”