Innovation in the culinary world continues to evolve, with chefs now turning their attention to the seemingly simple realm of salads. Traditionally regarded as a side dish, salads are undergoing a flavorful transformation as chefs experiment with ingredients, textures, and presentations to create captivating culinary experiences. This newfound enthusiasm for salad innovation is redefining the boundaries of what was once considered a mundane course.

As the culinary landscape evolves, it's clear that salads are no longer an afterthought on the menu. With innovative chefs pushing boundaries, experimenting with ingredients, and reimagining presentation, salads are enjoying a well-deserved renaissance. Hence, here’s one such salad recipe by Chef Tijo Thomas, Executive Chef, Taj Corbett Resort and Spa which will tantalize your taste buds and will leave you amazed.

Himalayan Goat's Curd, Fig and Beetroot Salad is a light and refreshing salad recipe that uses fresh figs, creamy goat's curd and earthy beetroot for a delicious and hearty recipe. The goat's curd can be prepared up to two days in advance - just give it a stir before putting in the salad.



Ingredients

· 75g- soft Himalayan goat’s cheese

· 100g- Greek yogurt

· 3- figs (thickly sliced lengthways)

· 6-7 pickled rosebud beetroots quartered

· 40g beetroot salad

· 2 tsp pumpkin seeds

· walnut bread, to serve (optional)

For the dressing

· 2 tsp clear honey

· 1 tsp grainy mustard

· 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

Method

· In a bowl, whisk the goat’s cheese with the yogurt until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

· To make the dressing, mix the honey, mustard and vinegar in a small jug. Season to taste.

· Arrange the figs, pickled beetroots and beetroot salad on a serving plate.

· Top with spoonsful of the goat’s curd, then scatter over the pumpkin seeds.

· Drizzle over the dressing and serve