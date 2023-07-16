MBD Group Celebrates 78th Founder's Day: Launches 'Love To Learn' Campaign

MBD Group, an embodiment of excellence, reliability and expertise across various sectors including Education, EdTech, Skill Development, Capacity Building, Exports, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Malls, Realty, Design & Construction, Residences and Commercial spaces operating in India and abroad, recently commemorated its 78th Founder's Day with indomitable spirit and zeal.

This momentous occasion honoured the outstanding legacy of their visionary founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra. This event served as a heartfelt tribute to his remarkable contributions, untiring commitment and transformative ideas towards empowering people. Employees from diverse verticals were honoured for their invaluable contributions, and their unwavering dedication was acknowledged as the backbone of MBD's success. Furthermore, as a testament to their commitment to employee growth, MBD Group extends support to selected individuals by providing scholarships to fund their education. This longstanding tradition is upheld every year, reflecting MBD Group's steadfast dedication to the professional and personal development of its employees.

The Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust, the CSR division of MBD Group, also unveiled its “Love to Learn” initiative. Through this initiative the Group aims to revolutionise traditional classrooms by incorporating technology which will open up a world of endless possibilities for learners. This initiative has been implemented in numerous schools located in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Approximately 25,000 students will benefit from this initiative.



cre Trending Stories

Expressing joy on celebrating the 78th Founder’s Day, Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra – Chairperson, MBD Group – said, “We MBDians gather each year on Founder’s Day to honour the enduring values and belief system established by Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra; a profound sense of pride fills my heart with joy that we are upholding the philosophy and values instilled by our Founder. I strongly believe we should give back to society and endeavour constantly to disseminate education.”

Monica Malhotra Kandhari – Managing Director, MBD Group – said, “On Founder’s Day, I would like to congratulate each one of you for having successfully launched the ‘Love to Learn’ initiative. We aim to narrow the educational gap and provide equal opportunities for all the students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds. Along with upgrading infrastructure we are committed to empowering teachers through capacity building programmes thus ensuring the sustainability of the project.”

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari – Joint Managing Director, MBD Group – said, “Our Founder was always committed to transform education and make a positive impact in society. By upgrading traditional classrooms into digital classrooms, we create engaging and interactive spaces for students to learn and explore. This initiative will be an ongoing effort, running year after year, with the intention of benefitting an increasing number of students pan India.”