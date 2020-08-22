10-man Bordeaux held by Nantes as Ligue 1 makes sluggish return

Girondins de Bordeaux were reduced to 10 men early on but still salvaged a point in a lacklustre 0-0 home draw against Nantes in the first game of the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season on Friday.

The game, initially scheduled on Saturday, had been brought forward by the French League after the Olympique de Marseille-St Etienne match was postponed following four cases of coronavirus in the Provence side.

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and a new season resumed with fewer than the maximum 5,000 fans allowed turning up at the Matmut Atlantique.

Bordeaux have now failed to win any of their last eight league outings as they got off to a sluggish start under new coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

Nantes dominated for the most part after the 20-year-old Mehdi Zerkane, making his Ligue 1 debut, was shown a straight red card for a rough challenge on Nicolas Pallois.

But they lacked inspiration throughout and Bordeaux held firm, led by centre back Laurent Koscielny.

Dijon take on Angers and Lille entertain Stade Rennais on Saturday.

Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain had their respective matches postponed by three weeks after both teams qualified for the Champions League semi-finals.