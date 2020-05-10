All AC Milan players test negative for coronavirus

AC Milan have confirmed that all of their players have been tested negative for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

Reflecting on the same, the club issued an official statement and said that all of its first team players and technical staff recently underwent tests for COVID-19 which all came out to be negative.

"AC Milan confirms that, based on all medical tests carried out to date on First Team players and technical staff, there have not been any positive cases of Covid-19," the official statement from AC Milan said.

The club further said that player will continue their individual training program at Milanello.

"Players will continue their individual training program at Milanello and medical screenings will be completed for all players and staff reporting for training over the coming days," the statement added.

Italy had suspended the league campaign on March 9 as a part of the nationwide lockdown to combat the threat of the novel virus.

Notably, there are 12 rounds of matches which are still need to be played in Serie A. Titleholders Juventus are currently standing at the top spot, one point clear of Lazio. AC Milan are currently placed at the seventh spot with 10 wins from 26 games.