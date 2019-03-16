Andre Gray's winner sends Watford into FA Cup semis

Watford reached their second FA Cup semi-final in four seasons with substitute Andre Gray scoring three minutes after coming on to seal a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Etienne Capoue side-footed Watford ahead in the 27th minute at a blustery Vicarage Road as the hosts had the better of the first half but Palace responded after the break.

Michy Batshuayi punished a defensive lapse to equalise for Roy Hodgson`s side just past the hour mark and it was Palace who looked to have the upper hand moving into the closing stages.

But it was Watford who secured a last-four date at Wembley when Gray, who had just replaced Will Hughes, volleyed a 79th-minute winner to send their fans home dreaming of a second FA Cup final appearance after they lost the 1984 showpiece.

They had to survive a late scare though when Palace`s Aaron Wan-Bissaka drilled a low shot wide after a defensive blunder.

Gray`s winner secured a hat-trick of 2-1 wins for Watford over Palace this season after Javi Gracia`s team won both Premier League matches by the same margin.