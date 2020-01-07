Arsenal edge past Leeds in FA Cup third round

Arsenal`s Reiss Nelson scored early in the second half to secure a 1-0 win over battling Championship leaders Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Monday.

Nelson put a near full-strength home side ahead in the 55th minute, scrappily side-footing the ball home after the Leeds defence was caught out by a cross from Alexandre Lacazette.

Leeds had taken the game to Arsenal straight from the whistle, pushing forward and blasting 11 shots on goal to the home side`s one in the first 25 minutes alone.

Arsenal, by contrast, looked a shadow of the side who beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on New Year`s Day.

But the hosts looked like a different team in the second half, with Lacazette whipping an early free-kick off the bar and David Luiz going close before Nelson made the breakthrough.

Both sides fielded second-string goalkeepers and Arsenal were missing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to illness, but otherwise the lineups were strong.

Arsenal, who have won the world`s oldest cup competition a record 13 times -- but lost to Leeds in the 1972 final -- will visit Bournemouth in the fourth round.