Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli sidelined until end of 2020 with knee injury

In a major blow to Arsenal, forward Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out of action until the end of the ongoing 2020 season due to a knee injury.

The 19-year-old sustained the injury during a training session on June 21, after which he underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee.

In an official statement, Arsenal said that Martinelli is currently recovering in a knee brace following a successful surgery.

"Currently recovering in a knee brace after his operation, which took place during the last week of June. Surgery was successful, with consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi’s current progress at this stage of his recovery," the club said in the statement.

Arsenal further confirmed that the forward has been receiving specialist attention and support from the club's medical team every day at training cente.

"Will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has also been sidelined until September after sustaining a significant sprain to his left ankle ligaments during a clash against Manchester City on June 17.

The club said that though Pablo is now moving freely without aid, he will return to United Kingdom in July to resume his rehabilitation process before making a resuming yfull training.

"Now off crutches after surgery and moving freely without aid. Has returned home to Spain for a short period, where he continues to receive specialist attention and extensive therapy.Will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September," Arsenal said.

Arsenal are languishing down to the ninth spot in the Premier League standings with just 13 wins from 36 games.

The club is now scheduled to lock horns with Aston Villa on July 22 at Villa Park.