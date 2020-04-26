Arsenal players set to return to training under strict coronavirus measures

While all the sporting activities across the globe are currently at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal are all set re-open training ground for their players from next week under strict measures.

Confirming the news, an Arsenal spokesperson said that the player will be allowed to do practice at London Colney ground on Monday, but they have to abide by government coronavirus regulations.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds.Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained," BBC quoted the club spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson further explained that all the buildings of the ground will remain closed and that the players will only be allowed to do their individual workout and head back home.

"All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home," he said.

The statement came a few days after Arsenal held a discussion with all their players after Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were found to have broken social distancing guidelines.

The quartet and the remaining players were reminded of the goverment guidelines during the meeting.

As per the guidelines of the United Kingdom government, a person is allowed to only engage in either individual exercise or with people they live with.If someone is willing to go outside, he or she should maintain more than two metres (six feet) distance from anyone other than members of their own household.