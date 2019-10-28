close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Barcelona 'has given me everything', says Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has conceded that he is less likely to finish his career in Argentina, describing Barcelona as a city that has given him "everything".

Barcelona &#039;has given me everything&#039;, says Lionel Messi
File Image

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has conceded that he is less likely to finish his career in Argentina, describing Barcelona as a city that has given him "everything".

Messi has long expressed a desire to play for Rosario-based Newell's Old Boys, where he played at youth level before moving to Catalonia with his family at age 13, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I always say that I don't want to leave here, I have no thoughts of moving," the 32-year-old said in an interview with Argentina's TyC Sports.

"I have the dream of being able to play for Newell's in Argentina, but I don't know if it's really going to happen because I have a family that is ahead of my desire.

"It's a dream I've had since I was little, but I have a family, I have three children, I live in a place that has given me everything and where I am calm and can give my children a spectacular future.

"We think much more about that than my desire of playing football in Argentina. I will try to convince the family, because today we have to convince the children too."

Messi described Argentine football fans as even more passionate than those in Spain and labelled the rivalry in derbies such as Boca Juniors-River Plate as "madness".

Tags:
Lionel MessiBarcelonafootballArgentina
Next
Story

Paul Pogba likely to be out until December, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Must Watch

PT10M43S

Last night's Diwali became memorable in India along with abroad