Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Dortmund slip up again with a draw against bottom club Nuremberg

Dortmund are in the midst of a form crisis, having failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions.

Bundesliga: Dortmund slip up again with a draw against bottom club Nuremberg
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund managed only a 0-0 draw at bottom club Nuremberg on Tuesday, to see their gap at the top cut to three points after their third straight draw in the league.

Dortmund are in the midst of a form crisis, having failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions and having been eliminated from the German Cup while also losing 0-3 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League round of 16 first leg last week. 

As expected the Ruhr valley club had the upper hand throughout but could not score, with Nuremberg keeper Christian Mathenia in fine form and repeatedly denying Mario Goetze as the visitors had 18 shots on goal.

The keeper also tipped a Paco Alcacer's low shot wide in the 86th and the Dortmund forward was ruled off side a little later after putting the ball in the net.

Dortmund are on 51 points. Champions Bayern Munich are in second place on 48 after their 3-2 comeback win at Augsburg on Saturday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach are at third a further five points behind.

The hosts, who replaced coach Michael Koellner last week after seven defeats in their previous eight games replacing him with interim coach Boris Schommers, earned a point to move within two points of the relegation playoff spot.

BundesligafootballBorussia DortmundNurembergChampions LeagueTottenham HotspurBayern Munich
