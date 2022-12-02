Cameroon vs Neymar-less Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CAM vs BRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Brazil will re-evaluate Neymar’s condition and decide about his chances of playing again at FIFA World Cup 2022 after Friday’s game against Cameroon. Neymar hurt his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia and was ruled out for the rest of group stage. Also not playing against Cameroon because of injury were right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro.

“They are progressing,” Brazil assistant coach Cléber Xavier said Thursday. “We are focused on the game against Cameroon, and then we will start the decision-making process about these players. We already have a plan prepared for their return.”

Xavier did not elaborate on the plan. Brazil team doctors have not yet given a timetable on Neymar’s return, or said if he would be back at all.

Brazil reached the round of 16 after two matches and needs only a draw against Cameroon to secure first place in Group G. Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa América because of another right ankle injury.

Ahead of the Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil will be played on Saturday – 3 December at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Brazil Predicted 11

Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Collins Fai, Nicolas N'Koulou, Jean-Charkes Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi

Brazil: Ederson, Eder Militao, Gleison Bremer, Marquinhos, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli