Champions League 2025: Liverpool Ends 15 Year Real Madrid Jinx With 2-0 Win

Champions League 2025: Liverpool secured a historic 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, ending a 15-year winless streak against the Spanish giants. The win at Anfield not only maintained Liverpool's 100% record in this season's competition but also propelled them two points clear of second-placed Inter Milan in the group standings.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed the Reds' triumph, while star forwards Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah both missed penalties in an eventful encounter. This victory marked Liverpool's first win over Madrid since 2009, breaking a six-match winless run against the reigning European champions, which included painful defeats in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals.

Arne Slot’s Take on the Milestone Victory

Manager Arne Slot, who took charge of Liverpool this summer, praised his team for overcoming a long-standing hurdle. “Madrid has been a pain for Liverpool for many years,” Slot said. “To beat a team with their history is special, but to do so after such a tough run against them is even more satisfying.”

Despite the victory, Slot remains cautious about Liverpool's chances of qualification to the knockout stage. “It’s a strange setup in the Champions League,” he noted. “We have a five-point cushion in the top eight, but nothing is guaranteed yet.”

Slot also emphasized the importance of consistent performances, crediting his players for their commitment to the team’s philosophy. “It’s great to see not only the starters but also the substitutes contributing as expected,” he said.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Premier League Showdown

Liverpool now turns their attention to a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Slot revealed injury concerns for Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konaté, adding that it’s “too soon” to determine their availability.

Slot also shared a personal note, highlighting the support of his family, who traveled from the Netherlands to watch the game. “It’s always good to have family around. They’ll be here for the City match too, but of course, that won’t influence the result!”

The win against Madrid has set a strong tone for Liverpool’s Champions League campaign, but the team knows tougher challenges lie ahead as they balance domestic and European ambitions.