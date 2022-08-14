After a successful start to their respective Premier League campaigns, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns on Sunday (August 14) at Stamford Bridge, London. Antonio Conte's side thumped Southampton 4-0 in their opener of the season last week whereas Chelsea also won their fixture against Everton 1-0. With number of new signings in the Spurs dressing room, it will be interesting to see what gameplan Conte will come out with. Thomas Tuchel knows what he's dealing with and will keep an eye open always for what's coming Chelsea's way. Star striker Harry Kane is yet to score a Premier League of this new season and he will surely look to get off the mark in this clash against Chelsea. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

Spurs look the stronger team on paper for today's clash as the training videos are proof of what Antonio Conte is demanding whereas Chelsea are just off-loading failed signings like Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. ('Help needed': Ronaldo's Man United suffers humiliating loss vs Brentford, falls to bottom of points table - angry fans react)

”We want to show that this season, we want to be competitive and have ambition”



Antonio on tomorrow's test against Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2022

Below are all the live streaming details for the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Sunday (August 14) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in India?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.