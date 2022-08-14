NewsFootball
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Help needed': Ronaldo's Man United suffers humiliating loss vs Brentford, falls to bottom of points table - angry fans react

Manchester United fans were an angry bunch on Saturday (August 14) as their team lost 0-4 to Brentford FC and slipped to the bottom of points table. Cristiano Ronaldo was in a state of shock as his side was down 0-4 in just the first half of the match. David de Gea had a forgettable outing in front of the goal post as he missed some simple saves. Josh Dasilva's simple effort earned him the goal as David let it pass through him before Mathais Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo scored within first 35 minutes to make it 4-0. The second half saw no goals either from Manchester United or Brentford as home team cruised to a massive victor, pushing the visitors to rock bottom in the points table. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 06:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Help needed': Ronaldo's Man United suffers humiliating loss vs Brentford, falls to bottom of points table - angry fans react

Manchester United fans were an angry bunch on Saturday (August 14) as their team lost 0-4 to Brentford FC and slipped to the bottom of points table. Cristiano Ronaldo was in a state of shock as his side was down 0-4 in just the first half of the match. David de Gea had a forgettable outing in front of the goal post as he missed some simple saves. Josh Dasilva's simple effort earned him the goal as David let it pass through him before Mathais Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo scored within first 35 minutes to make it 4-0. The second half saw no goals either from Manchester United or Brentford as home team cruised to a massive victor, pushing the visitors to rock bottom in the points table. 

Ronaldo, who returned to the side, could not do much except of watching his team's defence being breached by Brentfort forwards again and again. 

Angry Red Devils fans took to Twitter to register their complain about the club which continues to be on a losing spree. Many experts like Gary Nevile blamed the owners of the club for their such a dismal situation today. Fans have taken to Twitter to run a hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford to protest the new owners and their management. Nevile himself said that he wants the owners to go if Manchester United wants to regain the lost touch. 

Check out the reactions here: 

Live Tv

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBrentfordPremier League points tableManchester United angry fansCristiano Ronaldo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022