Manchester United fans were an angry bunch on Saturday (August 14) as their team lost 0-4 to Brentford FC and slipped to the bottom of points table. Cristiano Ronaldo was in a state of shock as his side was down 0-4 in just the first half of the match. David de Gea had a forgettable outing in front of the goal post as he missed some simple saves. Josh Dasilva's simple effort earned him the goal as David let it pass through him before Mathais Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo scored within first 35 minutes to make it 4-0. The second half saw no goals either from Manchester United or Brentford as home team cruised to a massive victor, pushing the visitors to rock bottom in the points table.

Ronaldo, who returned to the side, could not do much except of watching his team's defence being breached by Brentfort forwards again and again.

Angry Red Devils fans took to Twitter to register their complain about the club which continues to be on a losing spree. Many experts like Gary Nevile blamed the owners of the club for their such a dismal situation today. Fans have taken to Twitter to run a hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford to protest the new owners and their management. Nevile himself said that he wants the owners to go if Manchester United wants to regain the lost touch.

Check out the reactions here:

Brentford are slapping us up_.my phones going off_.my head hurts_.my heart_HELP NEEDED— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 13, 2022

Don't think this is about lack of investment from the Glazers.



They've spent shitloads.



The club is just disorganised and a mess from top to bottom and the recruitment is a mess.



Plenty of teams with less money show it's possible to function #MUFC— Alex Kay-Jelski (@AlexKayJelski) August 13, 2022

The Glazers have *invested* nothing in Manchester United. Not a bean. They have spent but not invested. There is a big difference. https://t.co/i7FuDVX5Ju August 13, 2022

The Ronaldo effect pic.twitter.com/Wtc9CAAETD— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 13, 2022