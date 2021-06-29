Copa America 2021: Record-breaking Lionel Messi scores twice as Argentina thrash Bolivia

Argentinian legend Lionel Messi guided his team to the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals as Group A winners thanks to an easy 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the group stage finale in cold, rainy Cuiabá on Tuesday (June 29). Messi, who set the all-time appearance record with his 148th cap for his country, and he marked the occasion in style with a classical performance.

Argentina dominated the game right from the start and took just six minutes to break down the Bolivian defense thanks to a gorgeous assist from Messi and a great finish by Papu Gómez. The Albiceleste continued to dominate possession and create chances against the worst team in the tournament, and Gómez was brought down by Ibáñez inside the box to win a penalty. Messi stepped up to the spot and scored with ease to make it 2-0.

Then came the goal of the match as Sergio Agüero played a gorgeous pass over the pass to put Messi one-on-one with the keeper, and the captain scored a gorgeous chip from outside the box for the third.

Messi became Argentina’s most capped international player. The 34-year-old Messi started the Copa America match against Bolivia at the Arena Pantanal on Monday, marking his 148th appearance for the national team and beating the previous record held by retired defender Javier Mascherano.

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 in a 2-1 win in a friendly against Hungary. He was sent off during that match after hitting a rival with his elbow. The Barcelona striker, who also holds the all-time Argentina high of 73 goals, is seeking to break two South American records: Pele’s as the top goal scorer of a national team (scored 77 for Brazil), and Chile’s Sergio Livingstone mark of 34 for most Copa America appearances (Messi has 31).

Diego Maradona scored 32 goals in 87 matches for Argentina, including the 1986 World Cup triumph. Messi, despite his impressive individual statistics, is yet to win a major title for Argentina.

He was runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and at two editions of Copa America in 2015 and in ’16.