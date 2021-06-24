Lionel Messi celebrates 34th birthday, Argentina players surprise Barcelona star with gifts and cake - WATCH

Lionel Messi celebrated his 34th birthday on Thursday as wishes kept pouring on social media throughout the day for the footballing legend. The Argentine is currently performing his national duties in the ongoing Copa America and has been the key force in his side's dominant run in the ongoing campaign.

The Argentina players celebrated the ocassion by storming into the footballer's room and surprised the forward with gifts and cake. A video of the moment went viral on the net, which also features Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Di Maria among others.

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, the Argentine legend will sign a new deal with Barcelona, which will extend till 2023. If everything works fine, the 34-year-old will be seen playing alongside his countryman Aguero and Memphis Depay, who were roped in by the Spainish footballing giants in this transfer window. The 34-year-old's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of this month.

Here is the viral clip:

Meanwhile, Messi, who is still chasing an international title, will hope to lift the Copa America in the ongoing campaign. In a recent interview, he admitted that Copa America this time is a big tournament and he would like to win it for Argentina.

Argentina with two wins and three draws are placed at the top of Group A with seven points. They will now take on bottom-placed Bolivia on June 29, with the kick-off scheduled at 05:30 am as per the Indian Standard Timings.