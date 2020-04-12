Coronavirus COVID-19: Real Sociedad set to become first La Liga side to resume training

Real Sociedad will become first La Liga team to resume training when return to the ground for a practice session on Tuesday after almost a month away from the game in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world.

The Spanish football club have not played since their 0-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona at Camp Nou on March 7. All the La Liga sides are out of action since last month after the Spanish goverment decided to halt professional football in the country due to COVID-19 fear.

However, Sociedad has hinted that they could return to training by next week once government decides that non-essential activities can restart their work.

"Since the beginning of the current situation caused by Covid-19, all first-team players and those in other categories at Real Sociedad have been training from home due to the protocol established by the Football Direction and those responsible for the Zubieta facilities," goal.com quoted the club as saying in a statement.

Notably, the players of the first team have been carrying out their individualised physical programme that has been given to them at their respective home for the past four weeks.

"For the last four weeks our first-team players have been in their homes carrying out the individual fitness programs given to each footballer. The individual fitness programs have been based principally on cardiovascular and metabolic work, which is why the decision was made to take the Zubieta exercise bikes to footballers' homes and give them treadmills thanks to the loan from GO fit. Once the government decides that non-essential activities can restart their work, first-team players will have the choice of continuing their individual workouts in Zubieta from Tuesday of next week. In no way will this work in Zubieta be group-based," the statement added.

On Saturday, Real Sociedad players had cut players' wages by up to 20 per cent in an attempt to stabilise the club's budget during the coronavirus crisis.