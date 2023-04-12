Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Reveals Her Expensive Guilty Pleasure

Georgina Rodriguez is extremely proud of dating the most followed human being on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair have been dating for over 8 years now and they even have two adorable kids adding the CR7's big family. Georgina recently revealed her guilty pleasure which she can't live without since dating the former Manchester United forward.

Georgina loves to have Iberian ham, which is not easily available for common people and is only sold to exclusive customers with high incomes like the Al-Nassr superstar. Rodriguez, a model, influencer, and celebrity, revealed her guilty pleasure in her Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina'. (UEFA Champions League QF 1st Leg: Erling Haaland Stars In Manchester City’s 3-0 Win Over Bayern Munich)

How did they meet?

"I had a crush. He is a very handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome that I was embarrassed to look at him. I didn't have much conversation with him because I wasn't attending to him. I was attending to a friend's client and I was supposed to leave at 5 pm," opened up Georgina on her first meeting with the legendary footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo at that time was playing for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants. Arguably, Ronaldo was at top of his career at the moment scoring goals week-in and week-out. He met Georgina in a Gucci store of Madrid. Ronaldo is also called as 'Mr. Champions League' by his fans for his success in the European competition.

"I covered for him. I was selling coats to a lady in the middle of July, and just as she was leaving, Cristiano came in. And I felt butterflies. He's very polite; he was with Junior and some friends, and he said 'Good afternoon'. And it was a very good afternoon," she added.

"The first time we talked was at a fashion event in a store. He hit on me, but I'm very shy. He didn't hit on me right away. It took some time. Gradually. He bought a lot of things at Gucci. He didn't come often, but when he did, he bought a lot. That's what I do now, because every time I go shopping, it's exhausting," she revealed about their early conversations.