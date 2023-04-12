Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch RMA vs CHE 2023 Online and On TV In India?

European champions Real Madrid are all set to host Premier League side Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu late Wednesday night. After sacking Graham Potter, the Blues have appointed club legend Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season. Chelsea currently sit 11th in the EPL standings and their game after Lampard's takeover resulted in a 1-0 loss against the Wolves.

Real Madrid on the other hand are in fine rhythm as they recently defeated arch-rivals FC Barcelona to book their seat in the final of Copa del Rey. Madrid bounced back in the second of the semi-finals coming back from a one-goal lead against Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Predicted 11

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Kovacic; Sterling, Felix, Havertz.