England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ENG vs SEN and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

England football team is aiming for the World Cup glory and bring it 'home' like their fans have been expecting them to in almost every FIFA World Cup they have participated in. Up next is a difficult opponent who can surely cause an upset. Senegal are well capable of doing the damage but England are the outright favourites for this fixture which will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on late Sunday night. Marcus Rashford is one of the leading goal-scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar so far and he has been impressive so far for England with 3 goals to his name. Southgate will surely make an interesting choice in the front three attackers given the firepower he has within his squad. (Follow France vs Poland here)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England vs Senegal will be played on Monday - 5 December at 12:30 AM IST.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England vs Senegal will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England vs Senegal will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England vs Senegal can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England vs Senegal Predicted 11

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Youssouf Sabaly, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismail Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng, Boulaye Dia