LIVE Updates | France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe and co eye quarterfinals spot

Defending champions France are set to lock horns with Poland in their last 16 tie of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at the Al-Thumama Stadium on Sunday (December 4). Kylian Mbappe and co finished the group stage as leaders of Group D while Poland finished second in Group C. France could not keep their perfect winning record as they fielded a playing eleven without the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann given rest for the clash against Tunisia. On the other hand, Poland faced a 2-0 defeat against Lionel Messi's Argentina in which goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty but Argentina still managed to score two later in the game.

If he plays against Poland, a record consecutive appearance for France awaits Antoine Griezmann #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

The 2018 champions have a fully fit squad except for Theo Hernandez, who took a knock in training and will be doubtful for this blockbuster clash. All the stars are expected to start including Mbappe, Dembele, Giroud and more. Notably, Olivier Giroud can break Thierry Henry's record for most goal scored for France in this fixture.