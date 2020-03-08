हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

EPL: Allan Saint-Maximin helps Newcastle seal 1-0 win over 10-man Southampton

Southampton struggled to get a foothold in the game after they were reduced to 10 men when winger Moussa Djenepo made a reckless challenge to get sent off in the 28th minute.

EPL: Allan Saint-Maximin helps Newcastle seal 1-0 win over 10-man Southampton
Image Credits: Twitter/@NUFC

Newcastle United leapfrogged Southampton in the Premier League standings and moved up to 13th with a 1-0 win at St Mary`s Stadium on Saturday, thanks to a solo second-half effort from French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Southampton struggled to get a foothold in the game after they were reduced to 10 men when winger Moussa Djenepo made a reckless challenge to get sent off in the 28th minute.

Djenepo was initially booked when he caught Isaac Hayden above the ankle but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised referee Graham Scott to take a second look on the pitchside monitor, after which a red card was produced.

Southampton were nearly undone just before halftime when Sofiane Boufal used his upper arm to clear the ball inside the box, awarding Newcastle their first penalty of the season, but Alex McCarthy dived to his left to stop Matt Ritchie`s effort.

With Southampton a man down, it was down to McCarthy to deny the Newcastle players on numerous occasions -- particularly Dwight Gayle who had three shots on target blocked -- and the goalkeeper finished the first half with six saves.

But McCarthy could do nothing when Saint-Maximin pressed Yan Valery, pinched the ball from his fellow Frenchman and then toe-poked the ball off the post for his second goal of the season to give Newcastle their first league win since January.

Tags:
Premier LeagueEPLNewcastle UnitedSouthamptonfootball
Next
Story

Premier League: Liverpool ride early jolt to return to winning ways

Must Watch

PT12M22S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day