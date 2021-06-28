Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional after Portugal’s exit from tournament, Watch

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo seemed heartbroken after his team was knocked out of UEFA Euro 2020 by Belgium on Sunday (June 27) night at Seville. It was a Thorgan Hazard goal in the 42nd-minute that made the difference. Ronaldo, who is 36, maybe playing his last Euro 2020 and the loss hurt Ronaldo even more. After the final whistle was blown, Ronaldo threw his armband on the pitch and looked gutted.

It was a heart-breaking moment for all Ronaldo fans across the globe. Even while heading to the dressing room, Ronaldo was spotted kicking his armband in disgust. During the Euro 2020 as well, Ronaldo was in sublime scoring form and was expected to become the leading international goal-scorer of all time. He needed merely one goal to go past Ali Daei, but that will have to wait.

Nahhh mannn, Possibly the last every time we see Ronaldo at the EUROS pic.twitter.com/1aPQVOLr0F — Dhruvzzz (@dhruvzz8) June 27, 2021

In a heart-warming gesture, Romelu Lukaku was seen consoling Ronaldo after Portugal’s loss. The moment is already being loved by fans.

Lukaku: You are the goat and the best in history ,The Euro lost you Cristiano Ronaldo: I know#BELPOR #Por pic.twitter.com/h3eHRDnIEs — Eng Mourinho (@EngMourinho) June 27, 2021

Portugal’s players cried in the changing rooms after their 1-0 elimination from the Euros, with the defending champions feeling it should have been them who advanced after dominating much of the game, coach Fernando Santos said.

The Portuguese had 24 efforts on goal compared with Belgium’s six, and they also hit the woodwork. Belgium had just one effort on target, Thorgan Hazard’s long-range rocket shot in the 42nd minute that won the game.

“The ball would just not go in,” Santos said. “We feel very disappointed and sad. Players are crying in the changing rooms, as many Portuguese will be.

“The players gave everything they had to give, worked hard. But that’s football. They (Belgium) made six shots, one on goal and scored one goal, we had 24 shots and hit the post.”

Earlier, Ronaldo courted controversy when he removed Coca-Cola bottles during a pre-match presser ahead of the Hungary game. After removing the Coke bottles, he advised fans to have water and not the aerated drink. It is reported that following Ronaldo’s move, the beverage company incurred huge losses.