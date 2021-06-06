हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns everyone by sprinting for 60 metres in just seven seconds at age of 36 – WATCH

Ronaldo’s box-to-box run of approximately 60 meters in seven seconds is being wowed by fans and the video of the same is going viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns everyone by sprinting for 60 metres in just seven seconds at age of 36 – WATCH
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the world and his records are a testament to it. At 36, he could easily give a run for the money to young footballers half his age. During the much-awaited international friendly between Spain and Portugal, Ronaldo may not have scored a goal, but he sure proved that he is still super fit.

During the match that ended in a goal-less draw, Ronaldo’s box-to-box run of approximately 60 meters in seven seconds is being wowed by fans. The video where Ronaldo makes the runs off-the-ball is already going viral. What has to be also taken into account is the fact that Ronaldo made the run during the dying moments of the game. The video of it went viral as fans were in awe of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who is set to play his fifth Euros, showed glimpses that he is still going to be the player to watch out for. During the game at Estadio Wanda Metropolitan, Ronaldo was booed by the fans every time he touched the ball. During the game, Ronaldo also managed to create a couple of chances, but unfortunately, they were not converted into goals.

Meanwhile, there is massive speculation that Ronaldo may leave Old Lady if a ‘good’ bid arrives.

It would certainly be interesting to see what the future holds in store for the Portuguese icon. After the stalemate against Spain, Ronaldo lauded his team as on social media, he wrote: “Good Job, TEAM.”

