Everton ease past Burnley to keep Europa League dream alive

Everton bolstered their chances of qualifying for next season`s Europa League with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Friday.

Marco Silva`s side moved into eighth place, one point behind seventh-place Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Fulham on Saturday.

Everton continued their impressive recent form, starting brightly and taking the lead after 18 minutes through Ben Mee`s own goal, with the defender deflecting in Richarlison`s powerful effort.

Seamus Coleman doubled Everton`s lead two minutes later, heading home the loose ball after Tom Heaton could only parry Lucas Digne`s drive.

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes had a goal correctly disallowed for offside as Sean Dyche`s men, safe from relegation, threatened briefly.

Matej Vydra was denied a penalty when former Burnley defender Michael Keane appeared to push him over in the box and Everton held on to record their eighth clean sheet in 10 Premier League matches.