हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rangers F.C

Ex-Scotland, Rangers F.C defender Tom Forsyth dies at 71

Forsyth made 326 appearances for Rangers during his 10-year stay at the Ibrox, winning three league titles and four Scottish Cups. The former defender also won 22 caps for Scotland 

Ex-Scotland, Rangers F.C defender Tom Forsyth dies at 71
Image credits: Twitter/@RangersFC

Former Scotland and Rangers defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Friday.

Forsyth, nicknamed `Jaws`, joined Rangers from Motherwell in 1972 and made an instant impression, scoring the winner against arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Forsyth made 326 appearances for Rangers during his 10-year stay at the Ibrox, winning three league titles and four Scottish Cups.

"Everyone here is sad to learn of the news that our former player, Tom Forsyth, passed away this evening," Rangers said on Twitter. "We pass on our heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this difficult time."

Forsyth won 22 caps for Scotland and played at the 1978 World Cup.
After retiring he went on to manage Dunfermline Athletic for a year before serving as assistant manager to former Rangers team mate Tommy McLean at Greenock Morton, Motherwell and Heart of Midlothian

Tags:
Rangers F.CTom ForsythScotlandfootball
Next
Story

Bayern Munich debacle among FC Barcelona's worst five defeats
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M57S

Santoshi, wife of Galwan martyr Colonel Santosh Babu, live on Zee News