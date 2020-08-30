हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brighton vs Chelsea

Fans return to stadium for first time since March during Brighton's pre-season friendly against Chelsea

Around 2,500 fans thronged Brighton's Amex Stadium for the first time since COVID-19 forced all professional football matches to be played behind closed doors in Europe 

Fans return to stadium for first time since March during Brighton&#039;s pre-season friendly against Chelsea
Image Credits: Twitter/@AdamWebster31

After a long absence, fans returned to a Premier League stadium for the first time since March on Saturday when Chelsea and Brighton played a pre-season friendly match. As many as 2,500 supporters witnessed the match between Chelsea and Brighton which ended in a 1-1 draw.

 The 2019-2020 season of the Premier League had returned to action in June following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the remaining season of the league was played behind closed doors due to the concerns regarding the spread of the virus.

Saturday`s friendly match was the first time in six months that fans were allowed at the Amex stadium. Brighton head coach Graham Potter termed it a `fantastic day` and looked at the development as a small step towards normalcy.

"I thought it was a fantastic day - a small step to getting back to normal as soon as we can safely do so," the club`s official website quoted Potter as saying.

"It was so nice to see fans here because as we know it brings a completely different dynamic to the stadium and I thought they made a lot of noise and really got involved in the game. Hopefully, they enjoyed the performance as well," he added.

Ahead of the match, Brighton, in a Twitter post, had shared some of the guidelines that fans were to follow. The club had urged fans to maintain social distancing `at all times` and `face-covering must be worn within the stadium and whilst queuing`.

However wearing a mask was not mandatory while fans were on their seat, eating or drinking.

The 2020-2021 season of the Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 12. 

Tags:
Brighton vs ChelseaCOVID-19CoronavirusChelsea F.CBrighton and Hove Albion
Next
Story

Sevilla rope in midfielder Oscar Rodriguez in five-year deal
  • 35,42,733Confirmed
  • 63,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: More than half of the Bollywood Stars do Drugs?