हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery

The German international ter Stegen was one of the few bright sparks for FC Barcelona in a trophy-less season and kept fourteen clean sheets

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery
Image credits: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo knee surgery having had trouble with his patellar tendon this season, the La Liga club said on Monday.

The Germany international played 46 times for Barcelona in a season that culminated with Friday`s humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich as the Spanish side were knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.

However, the goalkeeper was still one of the brighter sparks in a season where Barcelona failed to win a trophy for the first time in 12 years as the club sacked coach Quique Setien and brought presidential elections forward to March 2021.

"Based upon the exchange with the medical team the first team player Marc ter Stegen will do a voluntary medical intervention tomorrow on his right patellar tendon," the club said in a statement.

"It is a proactive measure which is now done in order to prevent and prepare for the future, since the player had some irritations on the tendon earlier in the season."

The club did not say how long the 28-year-old would be side-lined for, with the new La Liga season starting in less than four weeks on Sept. 12.

Ter Stegen kept 14 clean sheets in the league as Barcelona finished second, conceding the lead and then the title to rivals Real Madrid after the restart.

Barcelona`s backup goalkeeper is 31-year-old Neto, who played four times this season and kept one clean sheet.

 

Tags:
FC BarcelonaBarcelonaTer Stegenfootball
Next
Story

Lautaro Martinez dazzles as Inter Milan demolish Shakhtar Donetsk to reach Europa League final
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Why Rahul Gandhi Vs Nadda on PM Cares Fund?