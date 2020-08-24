हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Miralem Pjanic

FC Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic tests positive for coronavirus

The 30-year-old midfielder had signed for FC Barcelona in June from Juventus and was all set for his official presentation as a Barca player

Image credits: Twitter/@Miralem_Pjanic

Barcelona: FC Barcelona have confirmed that Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for coronavirus. The Spanish side said that the player is in `good health` and is self-isolating at home."

Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday, August 22 after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.

"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team," the statement added.

Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote in Italian, "Fortunately, I`m fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learned, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider the most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We respect the rules and be careful without panicking."

Pjanic had joined Barcelona in June this year, making a move from the Italian club Juventus.

