FC Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona: FC Barcelona have confirmed that Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for coronavirus. The Spanish side said that the player is in `good health` and is self-isolating at home."
Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday, August 22 after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.
"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team," the statement added.
Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote in Italian, "Fortunately, I`m fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learned, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider the most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We respect the rules and be careful without panicking."
Quiero tranquilizar a todos los que se preocupan por mi, estoy bien y por suerte soy asintomático. Lo que nos ensañan estos días es que no podemos dar nada por sentado. Estamos tranquilos y respetemos las reglas Nos vemos pronto . Fortunatamente sto bene e sono asintomatico. Ma se c’è una cosa che ho imparato è che non bisogna mai dare niente per scontato, neanche le cose che consideriamo più abitudinarie. La vita che stiamo vivendo ora ce lo sta insegnando. Rispettiamo le regole e facciamo attenzione senza farci prendere dal panico
Pjanic had joined Barcelona in June this year, making a move from the Italian club Juventus.