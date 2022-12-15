FIFA World Cup 2022: ‘Al Hilm’ official match ball to be used for Argentina vs France FINAL, know all about technology HERE

Football’s governing body FIFA has introduced a new match ball which is being used for the final stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022, replacing the existing ball which was used throughout the tournament so far in Qatar. The ‘Al Hilm’ model by Adidas, which succeeds the ‘Al Rihla’, has been used for the two semifinals and will now also be seen in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sunday (December 18).

Al Hilm in Arabic translates as ‘the dream’,’and Al Rihla translates as ‘the journey’. The semifinals has seen plenty of goals with Lionel Messi's Argentina defeating 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 while defending champions France powered by Kylian Mbappe marched into the final with 2-0 win over Morocco.

The existing ball, introduced with technology to assist in tracking and helping referee decisions, has been used so far across the group stages and initial knockout rounds of the World Cup tournament.

4 teams. united by a dream that will soon become reality.



introducing Al Hilm, the Official World Cup 2022 Match Ball for the Semi-Finals and Final.



available now through adidas online and retail stores.#fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/EM4idCh8U3 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) December 11, 2022

What is design and technology in ‘Al Hilm’ match ball?

The Al Hilm, with a gold base design and triangular pattern, pays tribute to the deserts surrounding the host nation’s capital city, Doha, FIFA said in a statement last week. “Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together,” Adidas General Manager Nick Craggs said in a statement.

“Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck.”

Utilizing the latest technological advances in ball design, Al Hilm includes the same unprecedented adidas ‘Connected Ball’ technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in helping match officials making faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup.

What is weight of ‘Al Hilm’ match ball?

The ‘Al Hilm’ weighs between 410 to 450g in weight. The ball has combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Match Officials instant data, to help optimize decision making for a seamless fan experience. The ball data captured by IMU sensors within the ‘Al Hilm’ ball and applying AI, the new technology supports the semi-automated offside system, especially by providing the exact moment the ball is played in tight offside situations.