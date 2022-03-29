हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Portugal vs North Macedonia

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream When & where to watch in India?

Check Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs North Macedonia FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Live streaming and Live telecast details.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream When &amp; where to watch in India?
Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

After a nervy 3-1 win against Turkey, Portugal are one win away from sealing a spot in the Qatar FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead his country against North Macedonia in the final clash of the European play-offs at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (March 30).

It's do or die clash for both teams. It's expected be an immense matchup between the two as the winners will qualify for World Cup. Both teams are in good form as Portugal defeated Turkey 3-1 in a high-voltage matchup which went right to the wire before Matheus Nunes injury time goal. The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who's on course of reaching the end of his astonishing career will clearly do everything in his power in this clash.

On the other hand, North Macedonia shocked the world by getting the better of European champions Italy 1-0. Macedonia's Boban Nikolov is ruled out of this fixture due to a injury he picked up in the previous match.

Here are all the details of the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match:

Where will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match be played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao, Porto.

When will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match be played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be played on Wednesday, March 30.

What time will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where can I live streaming the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match?

The live streaming of the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be available on Sony Liv.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be broadcast live via Sony Sports Network.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Portugal vs North MacedoniaFIFA World Cup 2022 Play-offs liveEuropean Qualifiers World CupCristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

Sunil Chhetri comes forward to make FIFA World Cup 2022 a joyful experience for Indian fans

Must Watch

PT22M4S

Sambit Patra targeted the opposition