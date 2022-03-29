FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream When & where to watch in India?

After a nervy 3-1 win against Turkey, Portugal are one win away from sealing a spot in the Qatar FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead his country against North Macedonia in the final clash of the European play-offs at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (March 30).

It's do or die clash for both teams. It's expected be an immense matchup between the two as the winners will qualify for World Cup. Both teams are in good form as Portugal defeated Turkey 3-1 in a high-voltage matchup which went right to the wire before Matheus Nunes injury time goal. The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who's on course of reaching the end of his astonishing career will clearly do everything in his power in this clash.

On the other hand, North Macedonia shocked the world by getting the better of European champions Italy 1-0. Macedonia's Boban Nikolov is ruled out of this fixture due to a injury he picked up in the previous match.

Here are all the details of the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match:

Where will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match be played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao, Porto.

When will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match be played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be played on Wednesday, March 30.

What time will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where can I live streaming the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match?

The live streaming of the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be available on Sony Liv.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off match will be broadcast live via Sony Sports Network.