Cristiano Ronaldo PUMPED for Portugal's World Cup qualification, says THIS on Instagram

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo started training with his national teammates in the training camp at Oeiras, Lisbon on Monday (March 21). Portugal are set to battle it out in the World Cup play-offs for a spot in Qatar, 2022.

The Manchester United striker's country will first face Turkey on Thursday (March 24), and the winners will clash with either Italy or North Macedonia on March 29. Cristiano Ronaldo is 'PUMPED' and already eyeing the single spot left for these four nations.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has already shown the world what he's capable of in the World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo, who's 37 years of age is clearly reaching the end of his astonishing career, and he clearly wants to compete in what will be his last FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading scorer with 115 goals under his belt. Moreover, the Manchester United striker is also the most capped player (184) from the Europe map.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say?

"Total focus on the 2022 World Cup. Proud, as always, to represent Portugal. We know that the path will not be easy, we have the utmost respect for the opponents we will face and who share the same goals as us. But together, we will fight to put Portugal in its rightful place. Let's do it!", Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on an Instagram post. The post had pictures of Ronaldo training at the Portugal camp.