Footballer R. Dhanarajan dies while playing match in Kerala

Dhanarajan suddenly collapsed while playing and was suffering from loss of breath and chest pain.

Footballer R. Dhanarajan dies while playing match in Kerala
Image Credits: Pixabay

Kochi: Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R. Dhanarajan died on Sunday night while playing a 'Sevens' football match at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district here.

He was 39. Dhanarajan suddenly collapsed while playing and was suffering from loss of breath and chest pain.

He was immediately taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred in the 27th minute of the match between FC Perinthalmanna and Sastha Thrissur.

Dhanarajan had represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

