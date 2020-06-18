हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020

India clubbed with Korea Republic, Australia, Uzbekistan for AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020

The 2020 AFC U-16 Championship will take place from September 16 to October 3.  

India clubbed with Korea Republic, Australia, Uzbekistan for AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020
Official logo of AFC

The Indian Under-16 football team are clubbed alongside Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan in Group C for the upcoming 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-16 Championship in Bahrain.

The group was made at the official draw for the tournament at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur earlier on Thursday.

India had earlier made it to the main event of the AFC U-16 Championship when they made a top-place finish in qualifiers in Group B, which also consist of Uzbekistan (hosts), Bahrain and Turkmenistan.

The Indian colts finished with a total of seven points from three matches after scoring 11 goals and conceding single goal.

This was India’s third consecutive qualification to the AFC U-16 finals and ninth overall, the official statement from the AFC said.

The four teams who make it to the semi-finals of the competition will earn a direct qualification into the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2021.

Reflecting on the upcoming tournament, Indian U-16 national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes said that young players are looking forward to the prestigious event.

“I don’t like to pre-empt any expectations prior to the start of the competition. At this level all the teams are tough to play against. We as a team have improved over the years. I’m sure that the boys – much like myself, are looking forward to it," the official statement from Fernandes said.

In the last edition of the tournament in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, the Indian U-16 team fell just one victory away from directly qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup after losing to Korea Republic in the quarter-finals.

The 2020 AFC U-16 Championship will take place from September 16 to October 3.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020IndiaKorea RepublicAustraliaUzbekistan for
Next
Story

EFL Championship: Eight more test positive for coronavirus

  • 3,66,946Confirmed
  • 12,237Deaths

Full coverage

  • 82,10,642Confirmed
  • 4,44,853Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Railways to cancel Chinese firm's contract in Dedicated Freight Corridor