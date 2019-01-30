Jurgen Klopp slams Mohamed Salah's critics over diving claims

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is singled out by critics for diving to win penalties because he plays for a top Premier League club, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Salah, who has been involved in four penalty decisions in Liverpool`s last five league games, was pulled up for falling over in the box during his side's 4-3 win over Crystal Palace where referee Jonathan Moss refused to award a foul.

"All the others can do it from time to time and nobody really talks about it, that`s all fine," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool`s Premier League match against Leicester City on Wednesday.

"There are other situations that are much more obvious and nobody is talking about that because it`s not City, it`s not United, it`s not Liverpool, it`s not Arsenal or it`s not Chelsea," he added.

Klopp questioned as to why Leicester striker Jamie Vardy escaped censure after he fell over looking to win a penalty against Southampton earlier this month.

"Did anyone talk to Jamie Vardy? He jumped then," Klopp added. "Is Jamie a bad person because of that? I don`t say now he is a diver, that is another situation," Klopp questioned.

Liverpool are slated to play their next Premier League clash against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday.