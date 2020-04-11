Leeds United legend Norman Hunter hospitalised with coronavirus

England and Leeds United football legend Norman Hunter is currently being treated in hospital after he was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Confirming the news, Leeds United issued an official statement, saying that the 76-year-old has been diagnosed with the novel virus.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," the Leeds United said.

The football club also wished quick recovery for Hunter while also asking the public to give some space to the English legend's family at this difficult time.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.Keep battling Norman, we are all with you," the statement added.

Hunter appeared in a total of 726 matches for Leeds United in 15 years. He also bagged two league titles for them besides also featuring in the 1975 European Cup's final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Hunter, who also played for Bristol City and Barnsley, also won 26 caps for the England side and was also part of the national squad for the 1966 World Cup.