हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Norman Hunter

Leeds United legend Norman Hunter hospitalised with coronavirus

Hunter appeared in a total of 726 matches for Leeds United for 15 years. 

Leeds United legend Norman Hunter hospitalised with coronavirus
Image Credits: Official website of Leeds United

England and Leeds United football legend Norman Hunter is currently being treated in hospital after he was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Confirming the news, Leeds United issued an official statement, saying that the 76-year-old has been diagnosed with the novel virus.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," the Leeds United said.

The football club also wished quick recovery for Hunter while also asking the public to give some space to the English legend's family at this difficult time.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.Keep battling Norman, we are all with you," the statement added.

Hunter appeared in a total of 726 matches for Leeds United in 15 years. He also bagged two league titles for them besides also featuring in the 1975 European Cup's final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Hunter, who also played for Bristol City and Barnsley, also won 26 caps for the England side and was also part of the national squad for the 1966 World Cup.

Tags:
Norman HunterLeeds UnitedCoronavirusfootball
Next
Story

Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani signs three-year deal with Norwich City
Corona Meter
  • 7447Confirmed
  • 643Discharged
  • 239Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M19S

PM Modi to soon do video conference meeting with Chief Ministers