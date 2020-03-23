Ligue 1 set to be postponed until at least June 15 amid coronavirus pandemic

Ligue 1 is all set to remain suspended until at least June 15 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the entire world, according to Premiere Ligue president Bernard Caiazzo.

On March 13, the Professional Football League (LFP) had announced that all matches in the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will remain suspended for an indefinite period of time amid the concerns of COVID-19.

Now, Caiazzo--who is the president of the union which represents Ligue 1 clubs-has stated that the Ligue 1 is not going to resume until at least next three months.

Caiazzo, however, said that it is necessary for the campaign to be completed even if it meant extending the season till July-August.

"It is necessary to finish the championship at all costs, even if it means ending it in July-August and resuming in stride,"goal.com quoted Caiazzo as saying to told France Bleu.

"Currently, all the clubs are losing around €250 million a month and we cannot play until the curve is reversed. That is to say in July-August, at best on June 15," he added.

All the 13 teams had appeared in 28 games when the Ligue 1 season was stopped. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently standing at the top with 12 points clear.