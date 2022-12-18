Lionel Messi's Argentina and France can return home with MASSIVE Rs 347 crore Prize Money from FIFA World Cup Qatar, check details

Lionel Messi's Argentina have history on their mind. This World Cup side could be come the third team from South American country to win their third title. The match is extra special for Messi, who is playing his last game for Argentina in this World Cup. Not to forget, Messi has never won a World Cup with Argentina. And this is his last attempt to clinch the title, the only one missing in his illustrious career. He came agonisingly close to one in 2014 but Germany ended his hopes by beating Argentina in the final of that World Cup. Eight years later, Messi and Argentina sit on cusp of writing history again? Will they, won't they? Only time will tell.

Also Read | Argentina vs France: Is Lionel Messi FIT to play FIFA World Cup final ARG vs FRA today? See Messi Injury Details Inside

Both these sides - Argentina and France - will also have a chance to get richer. Remember that there is a big prize money awaiting the winner of the final of the Qatar World Cup? Do you know how much cash prize the winner takes home from FIFA World Cup? If not, look below.

According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will receive $42 million in prize money, which is somewhere around Rs 347 crore. This is a massive amount. The runner-up will get $30 million Rs 248 crore. The third-placed team, who is Croatia now after they Morocco on Saturday night 2-1), is awarded $27 million (Rs 2.39 billion) while the fourth-placed team wins $25 million (Rs 2.06 billion).

Flashback to the 1986 #FIFAWorldCup Final __



Jorge Burruchaga wins it for Argentina _ pic.twitter.com/r3pk8BILEK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Needless to say, the players from Argentina and France won't have money on their minds when they take the field to play the World Cup final. All they will be caring about is the silverware. Argentina for their third World Cup title, France for their second successive title.