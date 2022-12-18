Argentina vs France: Is Lionel Messi FIT to play FIFA World Cup final ARG vs FRA today? See Messi Injury Details Inside

Lionel Messi holds key to the success of Argentine team in this FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Hailed as the GOAT of modern-day football by many, Messi has won all trophies but one - the World Cup. This silverware is missing in his cabinet and Messi will have a last chance tonight on Sunday night (December 18) to make it happen. It is his 'Last Dance' as the 35-year-old would call it quits in international football. But apart from Kylian Mbappe and Co, there is one more obstacle on way to his elusive World Cup winners' medal. It is his hamstring.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Kylian Mbappe’s France FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL LIVE Streaming

The legend was seen holding his hamstring during the semi-final clash between Argentina and Crotia. He got a two-day rest too, missing the practice sessions on back-to-back days. But good news is that Messi was seen training with his teammates again, which should come as a huge relief to his fans. Argentina's football team shared pics from the training session and Messi could be seen having some fun with others.

Check pics from Argentina's training sessio on Saturday below which is a proof that Messi is fit to go against France in the World Cup final:

#SeleccionMayor _Cerramos las practicas en #Qatar!



_Que alegria decir que estamos en la #final del mundo! _



_ Manana iremos #TodosJuntos como hasta ahora en busca de nuestro objetivo __



_ https://t.co/DqSnU7PL8G pic.twitter.com/YxaAnpdE8Y December 17, 2022

Messi is in great run of form at the moment. He has five goals in the edition already. He is also the highest goal-scorer for his side at the World Cup, with 11 goals in 25 matches. This is fifth and last World Cup. His World Cup debut came in 2006. After that he has featured for Argentina in the World Cup four times - 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. In 2014, he was very close to the World Cup title, his dreams crashing in the final which the South Americans lost to Germany.

In 2022 too, another European champion and the defending champions France are up against them. It won't be easy against a solid side like Kylian Mbappe's France but Messi would like to give his all in his last World Cup match to finish on a high.