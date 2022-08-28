Lionel Messi's Paris-Saint Germain are set to host French rivals Monaco in a Sunday night clash of Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. After a stomping start to the season, PSG have already sent the message that they mean business with all the stars - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and more, showing red-hot form. In their previous game, PSG showed no mercy on Lille (LOSC) as the french capital side won the game by a huge margin of 7-1. They did the same to Clermont Foot (5-0) in the season opener and Montpellier (5-2) in the second clash of the season.

Quite frankly, there's no team in Ligue 1 at the moment who would be comfortable facing the angry PSG side keen on showing what they are capable of after a disappointing Champions League season last year. On the other hand, Monaco haven't had the best start to their season as they won just only one game after playing three. In their last two fixtures, the side have got a red card in both of them and it will be difficult for them tonight if they show no discipline in the defense.

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Monaco here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Messi accepted a playmaking role so that Mbappe & Neymar could flourish. He isnt even happy at PSG, yet he still has the humbleness to always put the team before himself. The trait of a true professional Another aspect of many, that makes Lionel Messi, the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/JQFqcmv5so — BarcaMessi (@BarcaMessi__) August 23, 2022

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will be played on Monday (August 29) from 12:15 AM (IST).