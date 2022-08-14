NewsFootball
'Arrogance of Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG Champions League again,' fans angry at striker for THIS - WATCH

Checkout the video of Kylian Mbappe stopping mid-attack for PSG in the Montpellier clash, fans left furious

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kylian Mbappe stopped running mid-attack for PSG
  • Mbappe missed a penalty in PSG vs Montpellier clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were angry with their star forward Kylian Mbappe as he stopped running during a counter-attack for his team in the clash against Montpellier on Saturday (August 13). PSG won the match 5-2 in what was their second Ligue 1 clash with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe both getting their names on the scoresheet. Lionel Messi remained goalless but the French forward's attitude on the pitch left many fans angry on social media. (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar date changed due to THIS reason, all details HERE)

Returning from a groin injury, Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty for PSG on Saturday, and later on when his team another one for a foul on Messi inside the box, Mbappe was seen asking Neymar to take one more. Fans were not impressed with that gesture of the World Cup winner as well. ('Now he is alongside Henry, Ronaldo...?', Man City coach Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's criticism)

Check out the video and angry fans' reaction here...

Neymar along with PSG's high-powered attack line displayed a dominant performance in the Ligue 1 clash. Earlier, they won against Clermont Foot when Kylian Mbappe was missing but his teammates were not short of goals that day too. PSG have now scored 10 goals in their last 2 games and are looking in great form at the moment.

The only worry for PSG fans is whether they can continue this dominant run into UEFA Champions League or not. Looking at Kylian Mbappe's attitude a fan even wrote, "PSG will win the Ligue 1 again but Mbappe's attitude will cost them the Champions League".

What did the coach say after Mbappe's angry attitude on the pitch?

"(Mbappe) is a competitor, he wants to be good, and he wants to be good quickly," PSG coach Christophe Galtier told Canal Plus.

"He needs a bit of time to be 100 percent fit. He will make even more difference when he will be 100 percent fit."

