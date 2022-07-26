WATCH: Lionel Messi, Neymar run riot as PSG thrash Gamba Osaka 6-2 in friendly

Paris Saint-Germain began their pre-season tour of Japan with an imposing 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka on Monday (July 25) with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe all scoring for the French champion side. Brazilian striker Neymar scored twice while Messi and Mbappe had a goal each.

Neymar’s two goals, one of which was from the penalty spot, came after the Brazilian said he wanted to stay at PSG but admitted he did not know what the club had planned for him. Pablo Sarabia added another effort while left-back Nuno Mendes also scored, but Gamba Osaka reduced the deficit with goals from Keisuke Kurokawa and Hiroto Yamami.

WATCH highlights from PSG vs Gamba Osaka here…

Les temps-forts de notre victoire le Gamba Osaka en cloture du #PSGJapanTour2022 (6-2). pic.twitter.com/JCTR3Vcz0W July 25, 2022

PSG opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Argentina superstar Messi burst into the box and had a shot saved, before Sarabia steered the rebound home for his second goal in as many preseason matches. Two minutes later Neymar went down in the area after a challenge from Genta Miura and coolly converted from the spot, putting further distance between PSG and the hosts.

But Gamba Osaka dragged themselves back into the game when Kurokawa scored in the 34th minute after a point-blank save from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The French champions soon restored their advantage, however, with Mendes darting forward to finish with his left boot and Messi combining with Neymar before the Argentina international turned in PSG’s fourth goal.

Messi played through an inch-perfect pass to Neymar for the Brazil forward’s second effort in the 60th minute, while Mbappe’s 86th-minute penalty ensured a relatively routine win for Christophe Galtier’s side despite Yamami’s 70th-minute effort.

PSG face Nantes next in the Trophee des Champions, played between the winners of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, on Sunday.