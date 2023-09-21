LIVE Updates | IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football Match Live Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665128
INDIA VS BANGLADESH

IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football Match Live Score

LIVE Updates | India Vs Bangladesh, Group A Match No. 3 Asian Games 2023 Football LIVE Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri and Co look to make a strong comeback after drubbing in hands of China

Sep 21, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE.
Indian football team will be aiming a strong comeback in the Group A match of Asian Games 2023 vs Bangladesh. It is not going to be easy for th Blue Tigers and Bangladesh are not that bad a side. India came to the Asia Games on back on wins in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Games. They played well in te Kings Cup as well. However, the Sunil Chhetri-led side lost to China in their opening game. 

India did not just lose but were outplayed by the host nation, getting humiliated 5-1 in the encounter. Bangladesh is India's best chance to make a comeback and ensure they are on track to enter the Round of 16. All eyes will be on Chhetri, who is clearly India's best player in the side. He might be ageing but he still remains the best player for Blue Tigers.

Check LIVE Score And Updates Of India vs Bangladesh Football Match Of Asian Games 2023 Here.

21 September 2023
11:42 AM

IND vs BAN Football Match Live: Check LIVE Streaming Details

The India vs Bangladesh football match will start at 1.30 pm IST and will be available to watch on TV and online.

Read about the live streaming details here

11:17 AM

India vs Bangladesh Football LIVR: Chhetri vs Mia

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Men's football match of Group A between India and Bangladesh. The Blur Tigers aim to make a comeback after facing 5-1 defeat to China in opening game. Stay tuned for all updates.

