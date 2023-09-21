LIVE Updates | IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football Match Live Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

Indian football team will be aiming a strong comeback in the Group A match of Asian Games 2023 vs Bangladesh. It is not going to be easy for th Blue Tigers and Bangladesh are not that bad a side. India came to the Asia Games on back on wins in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Games. They played well in te Kings Cup as well. However, the Sunil Chhetri-led side lost to China in their opening game.

India did not just lose but were outplayed by the host nation, getting humiliated 5-1 in the encounter. Bangladesh is India's best chance to make a comeback and ensure they are on track to enter the Round of 16. All eyes will be on Chhetri, who is clearly India's best player in the side. He might be ageing but he still remains the best player for Blue Tigers.

