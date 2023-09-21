India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Football Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs BAN Match LIVE In India

Battered by hosts China in their opening match after playing without any training session, India will be up against a tricky Bangladesh side in their must-win group match in the Asian Games football competition in Hangzhou on Thursday. A rag-tag Indian team reached Hangzhou late on Monday evening and played its first match without proper rest and sleep and was hammered 1-5 by China on Tuesday.

Igor Stimac’s team needs to beat Bangladesh in its second Group A game to remain in the fray for the knock-outs. A loss on Thursday may not straightway knock India out of reckoning as the best third-placed teams from the six groups can also advance to the Round of 16, but that will leave the team with a lot of uncertainties in the final game.

Qualifying as one of the best four third-place teams could also set India up against tougher sides in the pre-quarterfinals. Bangladesh have never been an easy side for India in any level and they will also be desperate for a win after losing their opening match 0-1 to Myanmar.

India will, however, be strengthened after the arrival of defender Konsam Chinglensana Singh, who could not travel with the team before due to a visa delay. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) arranged ‘express visa’ – which could be procured in two-three days – for him and he has arrived here separately. It will not be easy for the Sunil Chhetri-led side to beat Bangladesh and log its first win of the competition as the team was assembled at the last minute with very few known faces after the Indian Super League clubs refused to release their players.

India vs Bangladesh | Men Football



The Indian team which had a harsh outing against host China couple of days back will look to have a better day.



They will be up against Bangladesh today at 1:30pm#AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/s0Qzl0Jabs — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 21, 2023

Here are all the details about the India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023…

When is India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will take place on Thursday, September 21.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time will India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will start at 130pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

(with PTI inputs)