trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665049
NewsFootball
ASIAN GAMES 2023

India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Football Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs BAN Match LIVE In India

IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming: Sunil Chettri-led Team India will face Bangladesh in their second Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 football match at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Football Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs BAN Match LIVE In India Indian team will face Bangladesh in their second Group A match in Asian Games 2023. (Photo: ANI)

Battered by hosts China in their opening match after playing without any training session, India will be up against a tricky Bangladesh side in their must-win group match in the Asian Games football competition in Hangzhou on Thursday. A rag-tag Indian team reached Hangzhou late on Monday evening and played its first match without proper rest and sleep and was hammered 1-5 by China on Tuesday.

Igor Stimac’s team needs to beat Bangladesh in its second Group A game to remain in the fray for the knock-outs. A loss on Thursday may not straightway knock India out of reckoning as the best third-placed teams from the six groups can also advance to the Round of 16, but that will leave the team with a lot of uncertainties in the final game.

Qualifying as one of the best four third-place teams could also set India up against tougher sides in the pre-quarterfinals. Bangladesh have never been an easy side for India in any level and they will also be desperate for a win after losing their opening match 0-1 to Myanmar.

India will, however, be strengthened after the arrival of defender Konsam Chinglensana Singh, who could not travel with the team before due to a visa delay. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) arranged ‘express visa’ – which could be procured in two-three days – for him and he has arrived here separately. It will not be easy for the Sunil Chhetri-led side to beat Bangladesh and log its first win of the competition as the team was assembled at the last minute with very few known faces after the Indian Super League clubs refused to release their players.

Here are all the details about the India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

When is India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will take place on Thursday, September 21.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time will India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will start at 130pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

(with PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train