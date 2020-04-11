Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish diagnosed with coronavirus

Former Scottish footballer and Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

Confirming the news, Dalglish's family realeased an official statement, saying the 69-year-old was diagnosed for the pandemic but he continued to remain asymptomatic.

The family revealed that Dalglish was admitted to hospital on April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics, following which he was tested positive for the coronavirus despite having no previous symptoms.

"Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics. In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic," Liverpool official website quoted Dalglish's family as saying in a statement.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead," the statement added.

Dalglish made 204 appearances for Celtic between 1969 and 1977, scoring a total of 112 goals for the club. He then moved to Liverpool, where he notched up 118 goals in 355 matches he played for the Premier League football club.

Besides this, he earned over 100 caps for the Scotland national team between 1971 and 1986, thus becoming the side's most capped player and joint-leading goalscorer.

After bidding adieu to the game, Dalglish joined Liverpool as player-manager in 1985. He guided the side to three First Divisions, two FA Cups and four FA Charity Shields before resigning in 1991.

Dalglish then managed Blackburn Rovers (1991-95), Newcastle United (1997-98) and Celtic (2000) before making a return to Liverpool in 2011 as caretaker manager. However, the Scottish great was dismissed in May 2012.